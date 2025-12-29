BJP MLA Sharanu Salagar booked in cheating case

Bidar (Karnataka), Dec 29 (PTI) A case has been registered against BJP MLA Sharanu Salagar in connection with a complaint over a Rs 99 lakh cheque that was dishonoured, for allegedly failing to return money he had taken as a loan during the 2023 Assembly elections, police said on Monday.

The MLA, who is said to be a distant relative of the complainant, had sought financial assistance to meet election-related expenses and received the amount in multiple instalments between January and February 2023, assuring repayment within six months, they said.

However, the complainant waited for two years, but even after repeated reminders when the MLA did not show any signs of returning the borrowed amount, a meeting was convened by elders on September 14, 2025, where in the MLA acknowledged the liability and issued a cheque for Rs 99 lakh, the FIR stated.

The FIR further alleged that when the complainant’s family members visited the MLA’s residence on September 16 to confirm whether the cheque could be deposited, the MLA allegedly behaved aggressively and issued threats.

The complainant has claimed that the alleged threats were recorded and submitted as electronic evidence along with the complaint.

However, when the cheque was presented through the complainant’s bank on September 18, it was returned the next day, saying “account closed”, police said.

Following the cheque dishonour, a legal notice was issued to the MLA on September 22, seeking payment within the stipulated period, but there was no response, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the MLA at Basava Kalyana police station on December 27 under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 314 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 318 (cheating), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding that the matter is under investigation. PTI AMP ROH