BJP MLA Somashekar says he is not joining Cong, but is miffed with saffron party

Bengaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) Amid speculation that he would return to the Congress, former Minister and BJP MLA S T Somashekar on Thursday said he is not joining the party, but expressed unhappiness about the saffron party's inaction against opponents within, working against him in his constituency. The Yeshwanthpur MLA held a meeting with his supporters today.

"I have not spoken anywhere about going to Congress. I have not discussed any politics other than development of my constituency with D K Shivakumar (Deputy CM during recent meeting). I have never told my supporters that I will be going (to Congress). It's the creation of my opponents," Somashekar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and leaders like C T Ravi have spoken to him over phone.

"I have told them that I don't have any disgruntlement with the state BJP and leadership...I have not been involved in any anti party activity, despite this no action is being taken against those who are functioning against me within the party in my constituency. When such is the case, how can I organise the party is my question," he said.

There has been speculation in political and media circles in the state that few leaders and sitting MLAs from the opposition -- especially the BJP, who had earlier quit the Congress, leading to the collapse of the then Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019 -- will be rejoining the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Somashekar was also one among 17 legislators who had resigned then and defected to the BJP.

Shivakumar's statement on Wednesday that several political workers are willing to join the party, and a decision will be taken keeping in mind party interest, aimed at increasing its vote share in the Lok Sabha polls, has added to the speculation.

Earlier this week, when Shivakumar visited the Kempegowda Layout, Somashekar showered praises on the Congress leader and described him as his guru.

"During the election, there were people (within BJP) who worked against me. They tried to defeat me. I submitted audio-video proof and sought action. I won the election and forgot about it. But recently, 300-400 people came together to celebrate the birthday of those who worked against me. They used party banners with my photo on them," Somashekar said raising objection.

Stating that his only disgruntlement is that no action was taken by the party against them, he said, "Not even a warning was issued. How am I expected to build the party?" and pointed out that elections to zilla, taluk panchayats and the BBMP are coming up.

Noting that he has asked his supporters to keep faith in the BJP leadership, he further said, Kateel has promised that his problem would be addressed.

Earlier in the day, Nelamangala Congress MLA N Srinivasaiah met Somashekar and held talks.

Reacting to speculation about the possibility of some BJP legislators and leaders jumping ship to Congress, Basavaraj Bommai said they are mere rumours.

"In the backdrop of such rumours, we have spoken to all those concerned and no one will make such a hasty decision. Congress is spreading such rumours to divert public attention from corruption charges against its government," he said.

On Somashekar, Bommai said, there are some local issues, which have been brought to our notice and they will be addressed very soon. PTI KSU KSU KH