BJP MLA stages walkout from J&K Assembly alleging bias

Jammu, Mar 18 (PTI) Alleging bias in denying him time to speak and not including his questions in the business of the House during the Budget Session, BJP MLA R S Pathania staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday.

Pathania attempted to raise his question, which was listed in the day's business during the Question Hour.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, however, did not allow him to raise his question, stating that he had called Pathania’s name earlier, but he was absent from the House.

The MLA explained that he was late due to a traffic jam, citing poor traffic management as the reason.

He alleged bias on the part of the Speaker and the Assembly Secretariat for denying him the opportunity to speak and failing to include his questions in the House proceedings.

Angered by the Speaker’s decision, he staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

"As per the business of the House, every MLA is allowed to raise 10 questions each in both starred and unstarred formats. Out of these, only one of my questions was included in the House proceedings. 19 questions remain pending and only seven days are left before the session ends," Pathania told reporters outside the Assembly.

He said that he protested against what he called the biased approach of the Speaker and the Assembly Secretariat. PTI AB AS AS