Bhind Collector, BJP MLA nearly come to blows in fertiliser shortage agitation

Bhind (MP): A BJP MLA allegedly tried to hit the Bhind district collector on Wednesday after he asked him to stay in his "aukat" (limits) during an agitation by farmers against the shortage of fertilisers, with a video of the spat going viral.

The drama unfolded at the gate of the official residence of the collector, Sanjeev Srivastava.

एक बार फिर खाद की किल्लत की ख़बरें पूरे देश से आने लगी है ।

देखें मध्य प्रदेश के भिंड में खाद की किल्लत के मसले पर लोकल विधायक और डीएम में तीखी झड़प हो गई।



कल उत्तर प्रदेश से भी खाद किल्लत की खबर आई थी ।

pic.twitter.com/oD0oZ7Fcdq — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) August 27, 2025

Some protesters, including the Bhind MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha, assembled at the gate of the collector's official residence, seeking redressal to the fertiliser issue.

As the demonstrators grew impatient and raised slogans, the collector arrived at the spot and directed security personnel to close the gate, leading to a heated exchange between him and Kushwaha.

The video clip shows Kushwaha trying to push open the gate and asking the collector to listen to the problems of the farmers.

At this point, Shrivastava purportedly pointed a finger at the MLA and asked him to stay in his 'aukaat' (limits). The MLA responded by attempting to punch the collector, saying, "you don't know me".

"I will not allow theft of sand to continue," the collector said, prompting the MLA to dub him "the biggest thief".

Amid the heated exchange, security personnel struggled to keep the two away from each other.

The collector left the spot and retired to his bungalow while Kushwaha staged a sit-in demonstration.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Pathak and Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav arrived at the spot with a contingent of police personnel and tried to reason with the BJP leader.

BJP sources said the MLA called off the protest after the in-charge minister, Prahlad Patel, intervened.

Kushwaha alleged that farmers in Bhind district are getting only two bags of fertiliser due to a restriction order passed by the district collector.

Shrivastava didn't pick up phone calls made by the PTI reporter nor reply to the SMS.