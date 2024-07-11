BJP MLA urges Karnataka HC to initiate case on its own into MUDA scam

Bengaluru, Jul 11 (PTI) Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has written to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court N V Anjaria requesting him to initiate a case on the court's own accord into the alternative plot scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife is allegedly a beneficiary.

The BJP MLA requested him to initiate the legal proceedings into the scam to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“I also request that the investigation be monitored by the Honourable High Court of Karnataka to ensure impartiality and thoroughness. I am confident that under your Lordship's guidance, justice will prevail, and the rights of the citizens will be upheld,” Yatnal said.

The MUDA scam has resulted in the illegal allotment of over 3,000 plots (sites), including prime properties in Vijayanagar third and fourth stages in Mysuru city, he claimed.

“It has come to light that Smt Parvathi, the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has been allotted 14 sites illegally, which include five sites of 50x80 feet and two sites of 60x40 feet in Vijayanagar third Stage, and five sites of 60x40 feet and two sites of 30x40 feet in Vijayanagar fourth Stage,” the Vijayapura MLA said.

Quoting media reports he said a minister in the Karnataka cabinet took all the related files from MUDA to Bengaluru, an act which appears to be an attempt to cover up the corruption.

“Despite the government notification dated 27.10.2023, which cancelled the 50:50 sharing compensation scheme, officers were pressured to allot these valuable sites in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, E Block, and Vijayanagar 4th Stage, Mysuru to the Chief Minister's wife, which are worth hundreds of crores (of rupees),” he pointed out.

Yatnal alleged that the compensation scheme of 50:50 was introduced on February 11, 2015, with a prospective effect.

The officers have retrospectively applied this scheme to land notified in 1997 due to the pressure from Siddaramaiah, he charged.

He also highlighted that the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district, in his letter dated November 27, 2023 to the Secretary of the Government, Urban Development Department, Karnataka, has highlighted the procedural lapses and significant financial loss around Rs 1,000 crore to the state exchequer due to this scam.

According to the officials, under the 50:50 scheme, the land loser gets about 11,000 sq ft of developed land against the acquisition of undeveloped land.

The chief minister has categorically dismissed the allegations by the opposition BJP stating that the MUDA formed a layout on the land belonging to his wife Parvathi without their knowledge.

He also ruled out any wrongdoing in this specific case. PTI GMS GMS ANE