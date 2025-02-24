National

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta elected Delhi Assembly speaker

New Delhi: Three-time BJP MLA Vijender Gupta was elected as the new speaker in the first session of the 8th Delhi Assembly on Monday.

The ruling BJP moved two motions -- one by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and another by Cabinet minister Ravinder Indraj -- for the Rohini MLA's election.

The motions were seconded by ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Parvesh Verma.

The motions were passed by voice vote. The election was conducted by Arvinder Singh Lovely, the protem speaker.

Following the election, the chief minister and the opposition leader escorted the new speaker to his chair.

