BJP MLA, villagers protest ‘illegal’ mosque construction in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) BJP MLA M P Arya, party workers, and locals sat on a dharna against a mosque being built “illegally” in a village last night here. They ended the protest only after the police stopped the construction work, officials said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, some people allegedly demolished a portion of the under-construction mosque and a few suspects have been detained in the matter, they said.

Heavy police force has been deployed to ensure a peaceful atmosphere, they added.

Arya, MLA from Bareilly’s Nawabganj assembly constituency, said, "A mosque was being constructed illegally in Kela Dandi village with the help of the local police, which has caused anger in the surrounding villages. People are protesting, angry with the attitude of the police department." On Friday night, the BJP MLA led party workers and many people of the Hindu community in the protest to stop the construction of the mosque. They raised slogans and demanded that the construction work of the mosque be stopped along with action against the alleged offenders.

Police officials reached the site at night along with force and pacified the demonstrators.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the construction of the disputed site has now been stopped and there is a peaceful situation in the village.

Mishra said that on the assurance of the police, the local MLA left the protest site late on Friday night along with his supporters.

The ASP said about four months ago, BJP leaders had complained about a mosque being built illegally in Kela Dandi village under the Kularia police station area, after which the local police had stopped the construction work and put a lock at the construction site. Meanwhile, police personnel were also deployed there.

However, BJP leaders alleged that the construction of the mosque was recently resumed secretly at night and the police were in collusion.

Mishra said some people had demolished the wall of the building under construction and were detained.

He added that the mosque was being raised on a a person's private land.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said a dispute has erupted over the alleged demolition of a wall of the under-construction mosque in Kela Dandi village.

Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel from five places around the village have been deployed along with police force. A dozen people have been detained and are being questioned, the SSP said.

There is currently a peaceful situation in the village, and police patrolling is underway, he added. PTI COR NAV RPA