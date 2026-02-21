BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte was dedicated public representative, compassionate leader: Manipur CM

Imphal, Feb 21 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday said BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who died at a private hospital in Gurugram, was a dedicated public representative and a compassionate leader.

Singh said Valte, who had sustained injuries in a mob attack during the early period of ethnic violence in 2023, devoted his entire life to the service of the people.

The chief minister, in a post on X, expressed "profound sadness and deep grief over the untimely demise of Vungzagin Valte of Thanlon Assembly Constituency, who passed away in New Delhi while under intensive medical care".

Valte, the 61-year-old leader, a former minister, hailed from Pherzawl district, and he belonged to the Zomi tribal community.

Singh said, "Pu Valte was not only a dedicated public representative but also a compassionate leader who devoted his entire life to the service of the people. His unwavering commitment to the welfare, progress, and holistic development of Manipur reflected his true spirit of selfless service." The chief minister said the BJP legislator from the Thanlon assembly seat "worked tirelessly" to strengthen infrastructure, uplift communities, and bring meaningful change to the lives of countless people, earning "the respect, trust, and affection of all".

"His passing is an immense loss not only to his family and loved ones but also to the people of Thanlon and the entire state of Manipur. We have lost a sincere leader, a humble human being, and a pillar of strength who always stood for the welfare of his people," Singh said.

The chief minister also extended heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, relatives, supporters, and well-wishers.

"My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. May the Almighty grant them strength, comfort, and courage to bear this irreparable loss," the CM said.

Singh paid his last respects and homage to the BJP MLA in Gurugram.

In another post on X, the chief minister said, "Paid my last respects and homage to Pu Vungzagin Valte, Hon'ble MLA, Thanlon AC, on Saturday, following his demise at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. A wreath was laid as a mark of profound respect and tribute to his dedicated service." The CM said Valte's demise leaves "a deep void in the political landscape of Manipur".

"Pu Valte will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the welfare and development of the people," he said.

Singh also interacted with the families of Valte.

Valte had been battling with serious injuries he had sustained during a mob attack in Imphal's Nagamapal area when ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, and went to Delhi for medical treatment. After nearly two years of treatment there, Valte returned home to Churachandpur, accompanied by his wife, in April last year.

On February 7, his health condition suddenly worsened, and he was taken to the national capital the next day via an air ambulance, his family said.

Valte was first elected to the assembly on a Congress ticket in 2012 from the Thanlon seat. Five years later, he got elected again but on a BJP ticket and became a minister for the general administration and transport departments, according to the Manipur government website. He was re-elected to the assembly in 2022.