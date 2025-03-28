BJP MLA warns hospitals against denying free treatment under NTR Vaidya Seva

Amaravati, Mar 28 (PTI) BJP MLA from Adoni in Kurnool district P V Parthasarathi on Friday said that poor people in Andhra Pradesh have the right to avail free health services under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme.

He urged beneficiaries to call the 104 NTR Trust helpline if empanelled hospitals deny them free treatment.

Parthasarathi assured that eligible beneficiaries could receive free treatment ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh under the scheme.

"It is the right of the poor to receive treatment at hospitals empanelled under NTR Vaidya Seva. If any such hospital denies free treatment, complaints can be lodged with the NTR Trust call center at 104," he said, promising strict action against violators.

The BJP leader emphasised that the TDP-led NDA government is committed to providing free treatment for the underprivileged, covering up to 2,500 medical procedures.

While the previous YSRCP government allegedly left unpaid dues of Rs 3,000 crore to hospitals, Parthasarathi noted that the NDA government has released partial funds since coming to power.

However, he pointed out that a targeted social media campaign is spreading "misinformation that NTR Vaidya Seva services will be discontinued." He also raised concerns about hospitals refusing emergency cases and engaging in other irregularities.

While the NDA government is working for the poor, the BJP leader accused empanelled hospitals of "slinging mud." The NTR Vaidya Seva scheme is designed to offer quality health services to the poor. PTI COR STH SSK KH