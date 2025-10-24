BJP MLA was in contact with gangster before, after murdering realtor: Police informs HC

Bengaluru, Oct 24 (PTI) The Karnataka Police have informed the High Court that BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj maintained contact, directly and through close aides, with a gangster accused of murdering a realtor, both before and after the crime.
In its objection statement to petitions filed by the MLA seeking to quash the murder case and the charges under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA), the prosecution said on Thursday that investigations had established 'close association' between Basavaraj, 63, and the main accused, Jagadish P alias Jaga, 45.
The police also cited a statement by the victim's mother, recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which implicates the MLA in a long-running property dispute with her son V G Shivaprakash.
According to the prosecution, the probe revealed that people linked to Basavaraj were in touch with the main accused around the time of the murder, and that the MLA himself had interacted with both the deceased and the accused before and after the killing.
These findings, police said, undermine the MLA's claim that the case is politically motivated.
The police further pointed out that Shivaprakash, also known as Bikla Shiva, had lodged three complaints prior to his death, two of which mentioned the MLA's alleged interference in a property dispute.
The first, filed on February 18, 2025, and the third, dated February 25, 2025, named Basavaraj, while the one on February 21 did not.
Investigators argued that this inconsistency does not negate the MLA's role, adding that 'sufficient material' indicates his involvement in the crime for 'illegal property gains'.
Meanwhile, senior counsel for Basavaraj contended that the victim's mother had later denied naming the MLA in a video statement and that the application of KCOCA was 'misplaced', as there was no evidence linking him to organised crime.
Basavaraj had first approached the High Court in July, shortly after being named in the July 15 murder case, seeking to quash the FIR.
On August 13, the court granted interim protection from coercive action.
However, the CID, which is now handling the case, has since sought the withdrawal of that protection, alleging the MLA has not been cooperating with the investigation.
The MLA filed a separate petition on October 14 challenging the invocation of KCOCA in the case. PTI COR GMS KH