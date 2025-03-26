BJP MLA writes to Delhi Police chief, seeks action on namaz at public places

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Shakur Basti MLA Karnail Singh has written to Delhi Police Commissioner, urging action to prevent the "inconvenience caused due to namaz at public places." In his letter dated March 25, Singh claimed that prayers being offered on roads and public spaces disrupt traffic and essential services. "In our city, offering namaz on roads and public places disrupts traffic, causing inconvenience to the general public. Many times, ambulances, school buses, and other essential services are also affected due to this reason," he wrote in Hindi.

The first-time MLA emphasised the need to balance religious freedom with public order. "We all have the right to follow our religion, but it is also important that public order and traffic are not affected," he said, urging police to ensure that "religious activities are organised only at designated places and private premises." There was no immediate response from Delhi Police on the matter.

Singh serves as the head of BJP’s Temple Cell in Delhi, which was created in 2022 to build stronger ties with priests in the city.

He defeated AAP leader and former health minister Satyendar Jain by a margin 20,998 votes in the elections held last month. PTI MHS MHS MNK MNK