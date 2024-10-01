BJP MLA Yatnal booked for 'Rs 1,000 cr to topple Cong govt' remark

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) A case has been registered by the police against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his alleged statement that a great leader has set aside Rs 1,000 crore to topple the Congress government in the state.

Based on a complaint by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary S Manohar, the High Grounds police registered a case under section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is related to the maliciously or wantonly provoking others with the intent to incite a riot.

Yatnal had on Sunday claimed in Davangere that a "great leader" of his party set aside a huge amount of money to topple the Congress government and become Chief Minister.

He, however, did not reveal the name of the "great leader". PTI GMS GMS ROH