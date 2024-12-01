BJP MLA Yatnal flies to Delhi amid 'Anti-Waqf march'

Hubballi (Karnataka), Dec 1 (PTI) Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal flew to New Delhi on Sunday from Hubballi Airport, pausing his month-long "anti-Waqf march" from Bidar to Chamarajanagar in the state.

Yatnal, a known critic of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son and BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, has faced backlash from the party's state leadership for undertaking the march without their support and permission.

The march is widely perceived as a show of strength by the anti-Vijayendra faction within the BJP.

According to sources, Yatnal, who represents Vijayapura constituency in north Karnataka, travelled to Delhi regarding a Supreme Court case related to his sugar factory. He is also expected to meet the BJP central leadership, with some party insiders claiming he has been summoned for his defiant stance.

Yatnal reiterated the march was not directed against any individual but aimed at "protecting farmers, Sanatana Dharma, and Hindus from eviction notices issued by the state Waqf Board." Incidentally, three BJP MPs--Jagadish Shettar, Govind Karjol, a close associate of Yediyurappa and Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri too flew in the same flight. PTI GMS GMS SSK SA