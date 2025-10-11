Imphal: Three Manipur BJP MLAs, who returned from Delhi on Saturday after holding meetings with central leaders, said they were given assurance that a popular government would be formed in the state soon.

BJP legislator Karam Shyam told reporters at Imphal airport that they met BJP North East in-charge Sambit Patra and national general secretary BL Santosh during their stay in the capital.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned, amid ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

"We have been given assurance that a popular government will be formed soon. No tentative timing for government formation is given, but it could be by November," Shyam said.

Another BJP legislator Dr Sapam Ranjan said they are optimistic about the assurance given by the central leadership.

At least 26 BJP MLAs, including former chief minister N Biren Singh and Speaker Th Satyabrata, have been camping in Delhi for more than a week.

Before leaving the state, the legislators had said that they were going to seek an appointment with prime minister and union home minister to discuss the prevailing situation in the state.

One MLA Th Shyamkumar, before leaving the state, had said he would consider resigning as a legislator if they failed to meet the prime minister and the home minister during their visit to the national capital.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.