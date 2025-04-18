BJP MLAs call on Manipur Guv, urge him to intensify arms recovery in hill areas

Imphal, Apr 18 (PTI) A delegation of seven BJP MLAs called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and urged him to ensure that recovery of illegal arms must be intensified in hill areas of the strife-torn northeastern state, a party legislator said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP state headquarters here, legislator Kh Ibomcha, who was part of the party delegation, said they also appealed to the governor to accelerate dialogue between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities and take the peace process forward.

The legislators urged him to take appropriate actions against those who have been involved in provocative acts against various communities, he said.

The BJP MLA appreciated the governor's appeal to the people of the strife-torn state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons.

"There was a positive response to the arms surrender call. However, people feel that the response to the call and the recovery of weapons have been lackadaisical in the hill areas compared to the same in the Imphal Valley. We urged him to ensure that the recovery of arms must be intensified in the hill districts and not just in the valley areas." People had handed over to the security forces more than 1,000 arms along with ammunition during a two-week period provided to them in February and March for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally held weapons in Manipur.

Ibomcha said, "Seven BJP MLAs called on the governor yesterday. We have been under the President's Rule since mid-February. However, for the last four or five months before that, there had been an improvement in law and order in the state with almost no report of violent incidents." More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ibomcha also said that the "failure" to enforce free movement of all people in all parts of the state from March 8 has "frustrated many citizens".

"As BJP MLAs, we are answerable to the people. The restriction on visiting the sacred Thangjing hills by some groups has hurt the religious sentiments of Meiteis. We urged the governor to take appropriate action against anyone engaging in provocative acts. The governor assured that actions will be taken against those who are acting outside the purview of the law," the legislator from Lamlai constituency said.

Ibomcha said the party delegation appealed to the governor to distribute crop compensation among farmers who could not cultivate their land due to the prevailing law and order situation and the payment of pending amounts for the construction of houses for displaced people.

The BJP MLA also dismissed media reports that the meeting with the governor was related to the "substitution" of the current chief secretary and termed such reports as "unfortunate".

Ibomcha condemned the Congress for its protests in front of the ED office here in connection with the National Herald case. PTI CORR BDC