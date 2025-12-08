BJP MLAs create uproar in assembly over scholarship, paddy procurement

Ranchi, Dec 8 (PTI) Legislators of the main opposition BJP on Monday created a ruckus in the Jharkhand assembly over students allegedly not getting scholarships and non-commencement of paddy procurement.

In response, the JMM-led state government claimed that the Central government has been releasing inadequate funds for the scholarship of students belonging to backward classes.

As the House assembled for the day around 11 am, the BJP legislators raised the issues of scholarship and paddy procurement.

The Speaker urged them to let the Question Hour function, but BJP members trooped into the well and raised anti-government slogans.

They alleged that students in the state are not getting their scholarships while paddy procurement is yet to start.

Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav, whose party is a constituent of the ruling coalition, alleged that funds for the scholarship have been pending with the Centre.

During the BJP's tenure, the OBC quota was slashed in the state and the scholarship amount was also reduced, he alleged.

Though Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said that the government would reply to the questions of the opposition, the ruckus continued.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato's continued appeal to the BJP legislators to return to their seats fell on deaf ears and he adjourned the House till 12 noon after eight minutes of its functioning.

When the House resumed proceedings, BJP MLAs again demanded that the Speaker allow a discussion on scholarship and paddy procurement issues.

Leader of Opposition and Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said the issues are related to students, youths and farmers.

“This is more important than the proceedings of Zero Hour, as the members do not get answers of the questions asked in Zero Hour. The students are forced to wash plates in hotels to pay their fees, as students belonging to ST, SC and OBC categories are not getting their due scholarships,” Marandi said.

Raising the issue of paddy procurement, he said, “Farmers are selling their produce at a meagre price of Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,600 per quintal in open market, as government procurement has not yet started.” Thereafter, BJP MLAs trooped into the well and protested against the state government.

Despite repeated requests by the Speaker, the agitating legislators did not go back to their seats.

The Speaker conducted the proceedings of Zero Hour and Call Attention Motion amid the protests by opposition members.

Responding to the BJP’s demand, Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar alleged that they were not getting the funds from the Centre on the scholarship heads.

Presenting statistics, he said, “For backward class post-matric scholarship, our demand from the Centre for 2023-24 was Rs 271.37 crore but we received Rs 77.31 crore. In 2024-25, the state’s demand on the same head was Rs 253.21 crore and we were given only Rs 33.57 crore. In 2025-26, our demand was Rs 370.87 crore but we did not receive a single penny till now.” As far as backward class pre-matric scholarship is concerned, the government had demanded Rs 67.88 crore in 2023-24 but the Centre allotted only Rs 3.75 crore, Kumar added.

“In 2024-25, we demanded Rs 66.14 crore but received only Rs 12.61 crore. Similarly, the state demanded Rs 45.91 crore but the Centre gave only Rs 3.95 crore. The BJP leaders should not shed crocodile tears but ask the Centre why the rights of OBC students snatched,” the minister said.

Outside the House, Congress legislator Pradeep Yadap told reporters: “The fund ratio for scholarship of BC students is 60:40. Sixty per cent share is provided by the Centre, while the state bears 40 per cent.” The government, however, did not say anything about the procurement of paddy.

As the BJP members continued to create uproar in the House, the finance minister tabled the second supplementary budget of Rs 7,721.25 crore for the fiscal 2025-26. The discussion on the budget proposals will be held on Tuesday. PTI SAN RG SAN NN