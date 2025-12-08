BJP MLAs create uproar in assembly over scholarship, paddy procurement, House adjourned

Ranchi, Dec 8 (PTI) Legislators of the main opposition BJP on Monday created a ruckus in the Jharkhand assembly over students allegedly not getting scholarships and non-commencement of paddy procurement, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House till 12 noon.

As the House assembled for the day around 11am, the BJP legislators raised the issues of scholarship and paddy procurement.

The Speaker urged them to let the Question Hour function. But, BJP members trooped into the well and raised voices against the state government.

The members said students in the state are not getting their scholarships. Besides, paddy procurement has also not been started.

Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav alleged that the scholarship has been pending with the Centre.

During the BJP's tenure, OBC quota was slashed in the state and the scholarship amount was also reduced, he alleged.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Radhakrishna Kishore assured that the government would reply to the questions of the opposition.

Meanwhile, legislators of the ruling alliance also trooped into the Well, raising voices against the Centre.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato urged the members to go back to their chairs, but the opposition, as well as the ruling alliance, continued their protests in the House.

The Speaker, then, adjourned the House after eight minutes of its functioning. PTI SAN RG