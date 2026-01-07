BJP MLAs demand Atishi's apology in assembly for 'disrespecting' Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Delhi Assembly sitting on on Wednesday was adjourned for the day after BJP MLAs raised slogans against Leader of Opposition Atishi, accusing her of "disrespecting" Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, and repeatedly trooped in the well of the House over the matter.

Speaker Vijender Gupta was forced to adjourn the House twice as MLAs of the ruling party carrying posters raised slogans against AAP leaders in the well of the House and demanded an apology from Atishi.

Gupta said that he had a transcript of Atishi's statement and urged her to join the sitting and clarify her remarks. He said what she said was condemnable and totally unacceptable.

Former chief minister of Delhi, Atishi, was not present in the House.

Several ruling party members, including the ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, demanded an apology from Atishi.

Sirsa said that the leader of opposition said something insensitive against Guru Tegh Bahadur after a special discussion on a programme held by Delhi government to mark his 350th martyrdom anniversary in November last year, concluded on Tuesday.

When the House reconvened after the second adjournment, the speaker said he was informed by opposition AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat that Atishi was in Goa where she was the AAP's party in charge.

Gupta tried to bring the House in order urging BJP MLAs to go back to their seats but the protest by ruling party legislators went on. He then adjourned the House till Thursday 11 am.