BJP MLA's elderly cousin commits suicide in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior, Jun 8 (PTI) The 75-year-old cousin of a BJP MLA allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a licensed revolver at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, Ashok Singh Rathore, is the cousin of Bhitarwar MLA Mohan Singh Rathore, an official said.

Ashok allegedly shot himself in the head with a licensed revolver at his house in Jawahar Colony in the afternoon, he said.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the official said.

Ashok is the father of Ashish Pratap Singh, a member of the state BJP executive committee, he said.

The deceased man's family has informed the police that he had suffered from depression and was undergoing treatment for it.

A forensic team was called to the scene to investigate, Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh told reporters.