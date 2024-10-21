BJP MLA's family members thrash staff of Mathura hospital, booked

Mathura (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against four persons, including a BJP MLA's brother and nephews, for allegedly manhandling staff of a private hospital here after they were denied entry to an ICU ward, police said on Monday.

The FIR was registered at Highway police station on the complaint of Dr Lalit Varshney, who alleged that the accused thrashed hospital staff Pratap and Satyapal, when they were stopped from entering the ICU ward on Sunday, SHO Anand Kumar Shahi said.

The police found the allegations prima facie true after going through CCTV footage and booked MLA Rajesh Chowdhury's brother Jitendra Singh, nephews Sanjay Chowdhury and Dev Chowdhury, and one Jaswant, the SHO said.

Accused Jaswant later submitted an application to the police from the MLA's side requesting an FIR, claiming they were attacked by the hospital staff when they went to visit the MLA's mother who was admitted there.

The SHO said allegations of Jaswant were found to be false as per the CCTV footage and no cross FIR was lodged.

Dr Manoj Gupta, District President, Indian Medical Association, has condemned the incident and said that making false allegations and indecent behaviour does not suit the MLA. PTI COR ABN RPA RPA