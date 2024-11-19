BJP MLAs fume on not being seated on stage during Agra event

Agra (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Two BJP MLAs were left fuming after being denied seats on the dais during a 'panchayat sammelan' event in Agra.

Advertisment

Fatehpur Sikri MLA Chaudhary Babulal and Chotelal Verma, the MLA from Fatehabad, expressed their anger when they were not allotted seats on stage at the event, which was part of the 'Ease of Living' programme organised by the Department of Panchayati Raj at a hotel on Monday.

The controversy began when Rani Pakshalika Singh, a woman BJP MLA from Bah in Agra district, was given a seat on the stage, which upset the other MLAs who were not invited to join her.

Both Babulal and Verma began protesting, shouting at the Panchayati Raj officials.

Advertisment

"What kind of behaviour is this from these officers?" Babulal exclaimed, directing his anger at the officials.

Verma also questioned why he was not given a place on the stage despite being a five-time MLA. "Everyone should receive equal respect in this government," he said.

After the commotion, officials from the Panchayati Raj Department apologised and both MLAs eventually agreed to sit peacefully for the remainder of the event.

Advertisment

The event was attended by State Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy SP Singh Baghel, Babita Chauhan, Chairperson of the state Women's Commission and other senior officials from the central and state Panchayati Raj departments. PTI COR KIS RPA