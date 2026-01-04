BJP MLAs holds meeting ahead of J-K Assembly's Budget Session

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) BJP MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir attended a meeting here on Sunday, discussing key political, organisational and public issues ahead of the Budget session of the Assembly that will begin on February 2.

A spokesperson of the party said the meeting of the BJP legislative party was chaired by the BJP's Jammu Kashmir unit chief, Sat Sharma, at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar.

Sharma said the forthcoming assembly session holds critical importance for raising the genuine concerns of the people and asked BJP MLAs to aggressively question the government and ensure that issues affecting common citizens are forcefully and effectively presented on the floor of the house.

He hailed the Centre's Rs 1430 crore relief package for the Union Territory to mitigate damage to public property and other infrastructure during last year's floods, saying the assistance reflects the Narendra Modi government's deep commitment to heal the wounds of the affected families.

Senior BJP leader and MLA Surjit Singh Salathia said the party legislators are fully prepared to raise both constituency-specific issues and broader matters concerning the entire Union Territory during the assembly session.