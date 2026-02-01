BJP MLAs join Jammu students' protest, back demand for National Law University

Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Sunday joined Jammu University students protesting for the establishment of a National Law University here.

The legislators asserted that they would take up the issue both on the streets and in the Legislative Assembly.

Sharma, along with party MLAs Advocate R S Pathania, Shagun Parihar and Devyani Rana, extended full support to the 25-day-long agitation and sat on dharna at the university campus, amid sloganeering against the government.

"We will demand a National Law University in Jammu during the Assembly session that begins on Monday. We are with you. This is not just your battle but also that of the entire Jammu region," Sharma told reporters.

He said the government should address the demand without delay, warning that the failure to do so could lead to a mass agitation involving all BJP legislators.

"We will fight with you from the Assembly to the roads. It is up to the government how long it wants to prolong this agitation. The demand needs to be fulfilled," he said.

Sharma also offered support in facilitating funds to set up the university, stating that the BJP would help secure financial assistance from the Central government if required.

On Friday, the students held a massive agitation in Jammu and blocked the busy Tawi bridge for more than an hour.

When police attempted to disperse the protesters and detained some students, Yuva Rajput Sabha president Mandeep Singh Chib and others resisted the move by blocking a police vehicle.