BJP MLAs join protest by shopkeepers facing eviction in Jammu

Jammu, May 27 (PTI) At least nine BJP legislators on Tuesday joined a protest by a group of shopkeepers here against their eviction "without a proper rehabilitation plan".

As many as 39 shopkeepers of Nai Basti market are going to lose their business establishments due to ongoing construction of a flyover from Kunjwani to Satwari in the city.

In solidarity with the distressed shopkeepers, nine BJP MLAs joined the shopkeepers’ protest, demanding that the government immediately halt their eviction and fulfil its commitment of rehabilitating the affected traders before initiating any demolition or displacement measures.

The shopkeepers, whose establishments will be demolished for the flyover under the Express Highway extension project, have been served fresh eviction notices by the administration, asking them to vacate their premises without delay.

The BJP leaders termed this move unjust and urged the government to respect its prior assurance of relocating the affected traders to the designated commercial site at Chanderbhaga.

Among the protesting BJP leaders were MLAs Narinder Singh, Sham Lal Sharma, Yudhvir Sethi, Arvind Gupta, Gharu Ram Bhagat, Choudhary Vikram Randhawa, Mohan Lal, Rajeev Bhagat, and Surinder Bhagat.

Singh criticized the timing and manner of the notice issued just a day earlier.

“This action is nothing short of devastating for the small shopkeepers who depend solely on their businesses for their daily livelihood,” he said.

“It is not only unfair but also a breach of trust, as these individuals were promised relocation to Chanderbhaga,” he added.

Singh reminded the authorities that the BJP had raised this issue with the chief minister and he himself raised this earlier in the J&K Assembly.

The MLA said he was personally present in the meeting with divisional commissioner, who had given assurances about the rehabilitation of the shopkeepers.

“All BJP MLAs stand united with the people. The notice be immediately withdrawn and the affected shopkeepers be allotted the promised commercial spaces at Chanderbhaga before any government action,” he asserted.

Echoing his concerns, BJP legislator Sharma reiterated that the shopkeepers should not be made scapegoats in the name of development.

“While infrastructure projects are essential, they should not come at the cost of people's livelihoods,” he said.

Sethi asked the National Conference government to act responsibly and compassionately towards the public and make the necessary arrangements for their rehabilitation.

“It is imperative that the administration behaves like a pro-people body and not an anti-people brigade. The shopkeepers must be treated with dignity and relocated respectfully before being asked to vacate,” he added.

The BJP leaders assured the protesting shopkeepers of their support and pledged to raise the issue at every platform until justice is delivered. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK