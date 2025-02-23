BJP MLAs meet ahead of Delhi Assembly's first session

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The BJP legislature party in a meeting on Sunday discussed do's and dont's and agenda for the first session of the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly scheduled to commence on Monday.

Leader of the House and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the members of her cabinet and party MLAs attended the meeting at Delhi BJP office here.

The party MLAs were given tips about the session as many of them are first time MLAs. The coordination with the government and the party organisation in coming days was also discussed in the meeting, the BJP legislators said.

The party may form a coordination committee for the purpose in future, they said.

BJP MLA Raj Kumar Bhatia said the state president and general secretary (organisation) Pavan Rana briefed the legislators about their parliamentary conduct in the House.

The only agenda of the BJP government is to ensure 'Viksit Delhi' and alleviating the pains and problems of people, said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a press conference with Gupta.

The chief minister said the first session of the new Assembly will begin with oath of the new members on Monday and a protem speaker will be sworn-in by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely has been appointed as protem speaker to conduct the session till a new speaker is elected by the House.

The BJP has nominated Vijender Gupta and Mohan Singh Bisht as candidates for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.

The chief minister said the most important thing of the three-day session was the tabling of the 14 CAG reports.

"Every single rupee of the hard earned money of the public that was misused by the previous governments will be accounted for," Gupta said.

The chief minister asserted that the commitments of the BJP government are "absolutely genuine" and will be fulfilled cent per cent.

She said the BJP government is focused on its job at hand to serve people. Gupta hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying the party's "work and vision" was seen by people in the last one decade.

Earlier in the day, the AAP MLAs unanimously chose former Delhi chief minister Atishi as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

Atishi on her part said that she had already sent the CAG reports to the House as the chief minister.

Sachdeva alleged that the AAP leaders were in the habit of "lying" and pointed that the Assembly Session was never prorogued during the AAP regime.

The AAP had enough time to table the report instead of pretending now that the report could not be tabled due to the Delhi Assembly elections, he said.

The BJP, which is returning to the Delhi Assembly office after 26 years, will assail the AAP over the "irregularities and corruption" pointed in the pending 14 reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on performance of its previous government during 2015-2024.

The AAP has asserted to raise the issue of the BJP not passing its poll scheme of providing Rs 2,500 to Delhi women after coming to power in the first Cabinet meeting. PTI VIT AS AS