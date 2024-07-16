BJP MLAs meet Delhi Assembly speaker, seek special session on electricity, waterlogging

New Delhi, July 16 (PTI) Delhi BJP legislators met Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday to press for a special session of the House to take up issues of the "hike" in electricity bills and waterlogging faced by the people in the city.

At a press conference after the meeting, the BJP MLAs said that they urged the Speaker to hold a special session of the Assembly to draw the AAP government's attention and fix accountability on the "problems faced by people due to the high price of electricity and waterlogging".

The delegation included MLAs Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, Anil Bajpayi and Abhay Verma. The Delhi BJP has seven MLAs in the 70-member Assembly.

"The discoms have raised the electricity prices in the name of power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC). The Delhi people are now facing the problem of waterlogging in the rainy season while a few days ago they were struggling against drinking water shortage," Gupta said.

There is a provision for a Monsoon Session in state assemblies across the country, Bajpayi said.

However, the Delhi government is "preoccupied with securing bail and handling court proceedings for its jailed chief minister and ministers. It is clear that the people of Delhi have been left to their fate by the AAP government," charged the Gandhi Nagar MLA.

Bisht alleged that due to the Delhi government’s "negligence" in preparations for the rainy season, the problem of waterlogging has taken a severe turn.

Mahawar raised the issue of flooding in Bawana due to damage to a sub-branch of the Munak canal, saying the lives of thousands of people were affected due to flooding.

Laxmi Nagar MLA Verma said that the delegation stressed on calling the special session of the Assembly so that the Delhi government's accountability could be ensured. PTI VIT VIT RT RT