BJP MLAs meet Dhami, express gratitude for recommending CBI inquiry into Ankita murder case

Dehradun, Jan 11 (PTI) BJP MLAs in Uttarakhand met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday and expressed gratitude for recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

BJP leaders who met Dhami at the Chief Minister's camp office here included Premchand Agarwal, Khajan Das, Kishore Upadhyay, Sahdev Pundir, Savita Kapoor, Asha Nautiyal, Renu Bisht, Brijbhushan Gairola and Shaktilal Shah, among others.

After meeting Dhami, Tehri MLA Upadhyay said that the MLAs discussed the situation in the state and told the CM that he had taken a good decision to order a CBI inquiry into the murder case, in accordance with the wishes of her parents and public sentiment.

Upadhyay said that the MLAs expressed their gratitude to the chief minister for this.

Actress Urmila Sanawar, who claims to be the wife of expelled BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, recently released videos on social media and audio recordings of her conversations, purportedly with Rathore, alleging the involvement of a 'VIP' in the Ankita murder case.

In another video, she claimed that the 'VIP' is BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam. Since then, several FIRs have been registered against her and Rathore in Dehradun and Haridwar.

Following this issue, various political parties, including the Congress, and social organizations were continuously protesting, demanding a CBI inquiry into the entire incident.

During this time, Dhami also met Ankita's parents to ascertain their wishes, who stated the need for a CBI inquiry into the matter. Subsequently, on Friday, he recommended a CBI inquiry into the entire incident. PTI DPT NB NB