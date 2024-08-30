BJP MLAs meet Prez over alleged 'constitutional crisis' in Delhi; demand dismissal of AAP govt

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A delegation of BJP MLAs met President Droupadi Murmu on Friday and demanded dismissal of the AAP government in Delhi on alleged "constitutional crisis" in the wake of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's imprisonment.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling AAP over the BJP's charges.

The delegation headed by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta submitted a memorandum to the president and formally appealed her for urgent intervention in the ongoing "constitutional crisis plaguing Delhi and raised concern over the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government," Gupta said in a statement.

The AAP government has "lost all moral right to govern and has blatantly deceived the mandate" given by the people of Delhi, said the memorandum.

Gupta said the main issue of "paralysis of governance" was CM Kejriwal being in jail for more than four months on serious corruption charges.

"Kejriwal has refused to resign, creating an unprecedented situation that has led to a complete breakdown of governance in Delhi. Critical administrative decisions are being delayed, and essential services are severely affected, directly impacting the lives of Delhi's citizens," he said.

The memorandum handed over to the president alleged "significant constitutional violations" by the AAP government.

"Most notably, the failure to constitute the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission, which has been due since April 2021. This neglect represents a grave violation of Articles 243-I and 243-Y of the Constitution of India and has severely impeded proper financial planning and resource allocation for the city, particularly affecting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)," it said.

The crisis also involved AAP government's "repeated failure" to table important reports, including those of CAG in the Delhi Assembly. This "suppression" of vital information "obstructs" transparency, raising serious questions about financial propriety, it said.

The memorandum also listed alleged corruption in the government and obstruction of various welfare schemes of the Centre in Delhi.

"In light of the these gave constitutional violations and governance failures, We, the members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly respectfully urge your excellency to take cognisance of the matter and dismiss the government in Delhi," it said.

The delegation comprised BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, and Jitender Mahajan. Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh and former minister Raj Kumar Anand, who recently joint the BJP after quitting AAP, were also part of the delegation. PTI VIT VIT MNK MNK