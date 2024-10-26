BJP MLAs move Delhi HC seeking direction to AAP govt for placing CAG reports in Assembly

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Several BJP MLAs filed a petition in the Delhi High Court on Saturday, seeking a direction to the city government to send 12 CAG reports relating to liquor duty, pollution and finance to the lieutenant governor for placing those before the Assembly.

The petition was filed by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai and Jitendra Mahajan.

The plea claims that these CAG reports, from 2017-2018 to 2021-2022, are pending with Chief Minister Atishi, who also holds the finance portfolio, and despite the LG's repeated requests, have not been sent to him for tabling before the Assembly.

The petition, filed by advocates Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain, said in the past, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs had approached the chief minister, the chief secretary and the speaker about it but no action has been taken till date.

The lawyers said the plea will be mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan on Monday.

"Despite the LG's repeated requests and constitutional obligation, these reports were not sent to the LG and consequently, could not be tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

"This deliberate suppression of vital information not only violates democratic principles but also prevents proper scrutiny of government action and expenditures, raising serious questions about the government's financial proprietary, transparency and accountability," the plea says.

"Issue an appropriate writ in the nature of mandamus/certiorari directing the respondent no.2 (Department of Finance) to send a proposal to respondent no.4 (LG) for exercising his duties under Article 151(2) of the Constitution of India, 1950, Regulation 210(1) of the Regulations on Audit and Accounts, 2007 and Section 48 of the Government of National Capital Territory Act, 1991," it says.

The plea says the BJP legislators have also protested over the issue outside the chief minister's residence.

The Delhi government, the Assembly speaker, the LG, the CAG and the accountant general (audit), Delhi have been made respondents to the petition. PTI SKV RC