BJP MLAs observe 'Hindu Shahid Diwas' outside Bengal Assembly, demand CM's resignation

Kolkata: Holding placards against alleged atrocities on people of a particular community during recent communal violence in Murshidabad district, BJP MLAs observed 'Hindu Sahid Diwas' near the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

They also demanded justice for the father-son duo who were hacked to death by a mob during violence in the Muslim-majority district last week.

Leader of the opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, led around 40 BJP legislators who raised slogans such as 'Hindu Hindu Bhai Bhai' (all Hindus are brothers) and blamed the police and the ruling TMC for violence during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests in Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad on April 11 and 12.

Adhikari displayed purported photos of the father-son duo, identified as Harogobindo Das and Chandan Das, whose bodies were found in their house in Jafrabad locality in violence-hit Samserganj with multiple stab wounds on Friday afternoon.

"Police and administration failed to respond to the cries for help from their family members as a mob of jihadis surrounded their homes. Their only crime was that they were Hindus.

"They were not killed in any clash as it was entirely one-sided. They were dragged and hacked to death in cold blood. The ruling TMC MLAs and MP in the area were responsible for the deaths as they had patronised these elements for vote-bank politics in Murshidabad district," Adhikari alleged.

The senior BJP leader demanded the resignation of Banerjee for the Murshidabad riots and deaths of innocent people.

He said the BJP will observe 'Hindu Sahid Diwas' in memory of the deceased father-son duo on this day every year.

"Hindus have to be united to dislodge this appeasement-practising Mamata Banerjee government from power next year," Adhikari added.

Giving a call for observing 'Hindu Sahid Diwas' across West Bengal, Adhikari, the Nandigram MLA, said, "We are all emotionally hurt and pained. We believe in the principles of Swami Vivekananda, we will protest in a peaceful manner but will not take atrocities lying down."