BJP MLAs protest in Bengal Assembly over CAG report

Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) BJP MLAs staged a protest inside the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday after Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay turned down their request for a discussion on the CAG report flagging “misappropriation” of MGNREGA funds in the House.

Bandyopadhyay turned down the demand stating that the issue has no justification to figure in discussion in the House, following which saffron party legislators created a ruckus.

BJP MLAs including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Chief Whip Manoj Tigga and Siligurj legislator Shankar Ghosh shouted anti-state governmnet slogans and staged a walkout.

Adhikari later told a press meet on the assembly premises that instead of explaining its stand on the CAG report, the TMC government seems to be in "evasive mode".

"Had they allowed the discussion, they could have given their version. The state finance minister could have issued a statement. The government is running away from the matter about gross misappropriation of MGNREGA funds in its rule," he said.

The BJP on January 31 cited a CAG report to allege that "mother of all scams" to the tune of about Rs 2 lakh crore had taken place in the Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal.

To the claim by the Mamata Banerjee government that the CAG flagged anomalies even in 2003 when the CPIM-led Left Front was in power, Adhikari said, "They could have mentioned this in the Assembly..

Adhikari also said at the press meet that he has mailed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman certain documents on the alleged diversion by the state government of Rs 373 crore provided by the 15th Finance Commission.

The fund was paid to clear electricity bills of municipalities instead of rural infrastructure development for which it was sent, claimed the BJP leader who had called on Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday.

"Nirmala Sitharaman ji was stunned to hear about such diversion by the Mamata Banerjee government. She asked me to furnish details. I mailed to her today with all documents including a letter by an IAS officer to the finance department," Adhikari said.

TMC leader and Power Minister Aroop Biswas told reporters that he will not comment on such allegations and for any official comment, the state finance department should be contacted.

MoS Finance (Independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya was not available for immediate reaction to Adhikari's claims. PTI SUS NN