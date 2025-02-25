BJP MLAs protest state board exam 'paper leak' in and outside assembly

Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) BJP legislators of Jharkhand on Tuesday raised protests in and outside the assembly over alleged paper leaks in the state board exams recently and demanded a CBI probe into the case.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on February 20 cancelled the class 10 board examinations for Hindi and Science after the papers were allegedly leaked, and copies of those went viral on social media.

Before the assembly proceedings began, BJP MLAs demonstrated outside the House over the "paper leak" case.

Senior MLA Naveen Jaiswal said, "The government is just doing eyewash on the issue. We want a CBI probe into it. The government is playing with the future of students," Jaiswal said.

Inside the House, as the proceedings began at 11 am, BJP legislators trooped into the Well, demanding that the government order a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato urged the members to maintain decorum, stating that the issue had already been raised outside the House.

After a brief uproar, the BJP leaders returned to their chairs and the House businesses started with Question Hour.

During the Question Hour, BJP's Hatia MLA Naveen Jaiswal tried to corner the government over the issue of sand shortage.

He said the construction of houses under PM Awas Yojana and the state's Abua Awas Yojana was affected due to a shortage of sand.

He alleged that the price of a truck of sand reached Rs 44,000 in the state.

Jaiswal asked if settlements were made only for 20 sand ghats out of the 444 ghats in the last seven years.

Excise Minister Yogendra Prasad denied the claim of sand shortage and said the state government was providing free sand to people who are out of the purview of income tax.

"A total of 444 sand ghats in the state are classified under Category-II against which a total of 261 sand ghats have been issued LoI (letter of intent). Of which, the contract has been executed of 159 sand ghats, besides environment clearance of 64 sand ghats and ToR (terms of reference) of 24 ghats have been received," he said on behalf of the mines and geology minister.

Senior member CP Singh of the BJP wanted to know how many people received free sand as per the government's promise.

Prasad said around 1.63 lakh cubic feet of sand was given to 573 people for free.

He said that sand can also be ordered online in Jharkhand.

After the lunch break, the House resumed around 2 pm with debate on the speech delivered by the Governor on Monday.

Senior JMM leader Stephen Marandi said the work is being done by the alliance government reflected in the speech delivered by the Governor.

He said the state now has improved law and order, Maoist activities were reduced and corruption was minimised after the establishment of the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand.

BJP legislator CP Singh claimed that the Governor in his address to the assembly was made to read out “bundle of lies” by the government.

He alleged that despite government claims of an improved situation, corruption is at its peak from top to bottom.

"As far as law and order situation is concerned, murder, snatching and crimes against women have increased manifolds,” he said.

Singh alleged that the government failed to fulfil its promises on all fronts including employment or unemployment allowances to youth.

“In the governor’s speech, it was claimed that women are getting the benefit of Maiyan Samman Yojana every month, which is not true. The beneficiaries have not yet received the benefit for January,” Singh said.

Under the Maiyan Samman Yojana, women are provided with Rs 2,500 every month in their bank accounts.

Congress MLA Pradip Yadav said that Maiyan Samman scheme is empowering women, while Jharkhand Loktantrik Kranti Morcha (JLKM) legislator raised the issue of displacement of people due to mining.

The debate on the governor’s speech would continue on Thursday. PTI SAN SOM SAN NN