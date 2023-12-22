BJP MLAs raise anti-govt slogans outside HP assembly, Cong hits back; ruckus in House

Dharamshala (HP), Dec 22 (PTI) Opposition BJP and ruling Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh raised slogans and held protests in the assembly campus on Friday, accusing each other of cheating people and making false promises.

Led by the leader of the opposition in the assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, BJP MLAs raised anti-government slogans and accused the Congress dispensation in the state of cheating 10 lakh unemployed youths.

Congress MLAs, meanwhile, displayed placards asking where was the Rs 15 lakh the BJP had promised to every citizen of the country and why the recent calamity in the state during the monsoon season was not declared a national disaster.

Legislators of the ruling party also raised slogans such as "BJP Hain Toh Dhokha Hain" and questioned the BJP's promise of two crore jobs to youths.

On the fourth day of the Winter session of the assembly, BJP MLAs said giving jobs to five lakh youths was one of the main guarantees the Congress made before the assembly polls, and they tore and burnt symbolic degree certificates as a protest.

Thakur alleged that the state of the employment generation was so bad that unemployed youths were thinking of burning their degrees.

"The Congress had promised to give five lakhs jobs to unemployed youths in five years and had said that one lakh jobs would be sanctioned in the first Cabinet after the formation of the government, but no youth has been given a government job even after one year," he said.

Results of lakhs of job aspirants who have given various examinations have been delayed and the situation is such that youngsters are feeling cheated, running from pillar to post with degrees, Thakur alleged.

Rather than providing jobs, the state government terminated the services of about 10,000 outsourced employees, including 2,000 in the health sector who rendered their services during the COVID-19 pandemic, he claimed.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the BJP leader said the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government has given jobs to its "favourites", who have been accommodated in the posts of advisers, officers on special duty (OSDs) and chief parliamentary secretaries (CPS) while youngsters were still waiting for jobs.

Later, ruckus prevailed in the Himachal Pradesh assembly as BJP members raised slogans to protest against remarks of Chief Minister Sukhu regarding burning of fake degrees.

Sukhu said that the degrees burnt by the BJP members were fake as Thakur was not a student of the Himachal Pradesh University and it was a question of the dignity of the university.

Following the remarks, BJP members started raising slogans and after Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania failed to pacify the members and ruckus continued, the House was adjourned for lunch break.

BJP MLA Reena Kashyap, the lone women member in the 68-member assembly, said the chief minister has also insulted women by making some undesirable remarks. The speaker ruled that any undesirable comment would be expunged. PTI COR BPL ANB ANB