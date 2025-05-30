BJP MLAs say long-term solution to Manipur crisis both possible, necessary

Imphal, May 30 (PTI) BJP MLAs of Manipur held a meeting at the official residence of former minister Th Biswajit on Friday night and asserted that a long-term solution to the crisis in the state was both possible and necessary.

They said that such a solution must rest on the pillars of political will, inclusive dialogue, constitutional safeguards and impartial endorsement of law and order.

A statement, jointly signed by 23 MLAs stated, "We feel and share the enormous suffering endured by the people of Manipur over the past two years. As elected representatives, we are united in our firm belief that a long-term solution to the crisis is both possible and necessary." "Such a solution must rest on the pillars of political will, inclusive dialogue, constitutional safeguards and impartial endorsement of law and order. It is our collective conviction that this journey must be undertaken in close cooperation between the Centre, state, civil society and community leaders," it added.

The meeting was attended by senior BJP MLAs, including Govindas Konthoujam, Y Khemchand Singh and L Susindro Meitei.

"During our deliberations, we thoroughly examined mechanisms for inclusive dialogue involving representation of all communities in Manipur. We strongly support the establishment of a neutral dialogue platform to facilitate constructive meditation between Meitei and Kuki Zo communities aimed at building trust and consensus on critical issues," the statement added.

"The meeting also considered the feasibility of formally approaching the governor and the central leadership to appoint a peace envoy or a panel of eminent persons, comprising voices from within and outside Manipur. Such a body operating with full support of the Union government and the state administration would play a vital role in facilitating impartial mediation and bridging the trust deficit among the communities," they said.

"We emphasise the critical importance of inter-community people-to-people dialogue at grassroots level involving local governance institutions, civil society groups, student bodies and religious institutions. This will lay the foundation of healing, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence," the legislators said.

Concerning the prevailing law and order situation, they discussed the "operational limitations of the current administrative set up".

"We underscored the need of central paramilitary forces and state forces to act with strict neutrality and reiterated the urgency of a well-monitored effort to recover looted weapons and disarmament in the hills and the valley," the statement said.

The legislators also acknowledged the "public desire to see the formation of a popular government".

"We discussed pathways to achieve this with unity and selflessness. We resolve to put aside personal ambitions in the larger interests of the state, its people, and the vision of BJP and its alliance partners in Manipur," they said.

"With collective determination and inclusive leadership, we believe the state can once again find its path towards unity and progress," they added.

Concerning Gwaltabi incident, in which security personnel forced the staffers of a state-run bus carrying journalists to Shirui Lily Festival to cover the state's name on the vehicle, the MLAs, while extending their full cooperation, called for "dialogue with the mediapersons and civil society organisations to find an amicable and honourable understanding".

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023.

Manipur has been under President's rule and the assembly put under suspended animation since February this year after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post.