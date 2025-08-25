BJP MLAs seek immediate relief, long-term flood management in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 25 (PTI) In the wake of the recent flashfloods that wreaked havoc in several parts of Jammu, a delegation of BJP MLAs on Monday met with senior government officers here and sought immediate relief and long-term flood management in the affected areas.

The MLAs comprised Sham Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram Bhagat, Vikram Randhawa, Yudhvir Sethi, Arvind Gupta, Mohan Lal Bhagat, and Surinder Kumar jointly called on Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Rakesh Minhas, and Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation, Devansh Yadav, a party spokesman said.

He said the meeting was aimed at ensuring that urgent relief reaches the affected families while also chalking out a roadmap for long-term flood management and preparedness.

The MLAs conveyed the grievances of people from their respective constituencies, highlighting the urgency of addressing both immediate hardships and structural deficiencies that aggravated the flood impact.

During the deliberations, the MLAs expressed deep concern over the widespread damage caused by the flashfloods and heavy rainfall on August 24, which led to inundation of several localities across Jammu district.

They noted that floodwater entered the households of residents, causing severe damage to household items and belongings, thereby compounding the misery of affected families, the spokesman said.

The MLAs demanded a comprehensive estimation of the damage suffered by households, traders, and farmers so that adequate compensation can be arranged.

They stressed upon expediting relief and rehabilitation measures with immediate restoration of civic amenities, the spokesman said.

They urged the administration to identify flood trigger points across the district and to undertake structural improvements such as the creation of proper drainage systems, functional flood channels, regular de-silting of streams, and modern storm-water drains.

These measures, they underlined, are essential not only to provide relief now but also to prevent such suffering in the future.

The MLAs pointed out that lanes, pathways, and drains in several areas were washed away, while flood protection walls alongside roads were also damaged at many places, making the movement of vehicles extremely difficult and disrupting normal life.

They also flagged the urgent requirement of medical assistance in flood-hit areas to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases, especially in vulnerable pockets, the spokesman said.

He said the administration assured the delegation that damage assessment surveys have been initiated on priority and that relief material and financial support are being extended to the affected families.

They also assured that a comprehensive plan will be framed for proper channelisation and drainage systems, especially in flood-flow areas, to avoid recurrence of such disasters. PTI TAS NB