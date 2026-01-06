BJP MLA's son arrested in hit-and-run case in Raipur, released on bail

Raipur, Jan 6 (PTI) Balwant Singh (33), son of BJP MLA and former Union minister Renuka Singh, was arrested in a hit-and-run case on Tuesday after the car driven by him allegedly rammed a motorcycle, police said on Tuesday.

He was later released on a bail bond, said an official.

Tribhuvan Singh (34), a Disc Jockey (DJ) who was riding the motorcycle, sustained serious injuries and his condition was said to be serious.

The incident occurred at around 1 am on Monday at Salasar Chowk here under Telibandha police station when the victim was returning home after work.

Balwant was arrested on Tuesday evening but was released on executing a bail bond as the offences registered against him are bailable, the police official said.

Renuka Singh, his mother, is MLA from Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST). She had served as Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs from 2019 to 2023.

As per the preliminary probe, the car belongs to a Surguja-based friend of Balwant Singh.

Balwant was driving from Arang to Telibandha with a few friends when the car hit the motorcycle. He allegedly fled the scene in another car, the police official said.

A First Information Report was registered against him at Telibandha police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 125(a) (act endangering personal safety of others) and 281 (rash and negligent driving), and more sections would be added after receiving the medical report, the official said.

Tribhuvan Singh is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, he said. PTI TKP KRK