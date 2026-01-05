BJP MLA's son booked in hit-and-run case in Raipur; biker critical

Raipur, Jan 5 (PTI) The son of a former Union minister and incumbent BJP MLA has been booked in a hit-and-run case after his car allegedly rammed into a motorcycle, leaving the rider, a disc jockey, seriously injured in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The accused, Balwant Singh alias Lucky (34), is the son of Renuka Singh, the MLA from the Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST) constituency who served as Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs from 2019 to 23.

The incident occurred at around 1 am at Salasar Chowk under Telibandha police station when the victim, Tribhuvan Singh (34), a disc jockey (DJ), was returning home in Telibandha after work on his motorcycle, a police official here said.

Balwant Singh was driving his car from the Arang side towards Telibandha, with his friends on board, when the four-wheeler hit the motorcycle. After hitting the motorbike, Balwant Singh allegedly fled the scene in another car, he said.

An FIR was registered against the accused at the Telibandha police station under Sections 125(a) (act endangering personal safety of others) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said further sections would be added after receiving the medical report.

Motorcyclist Tribhuvan Singh was admitted to a government hospital in the state capital and his condition was stated to be serious, police said.