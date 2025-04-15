BJP MLA's son, eight others booked for forced entry into Dewas temple

Bhopal, Apr 15 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against the son of a BJP MLA and eight others in connection with the incident wherein a group of people forcibly entered the famous Mata Tekri temple in Dewas after it had closed, an official said on Tuesday.

Following the incident that took place last week, a CCTV footage of the temple premises surfaced on social media, and the opposition Congress alleged the involvement of Rudraksh Shukla, the son of Golu Shukla, the BJP MLA from Indore-3 assembly seat.

The police on Monday night added the names of eight more persons, including Rudraksh Shukla, in the first information report (FIR), the official said.

According to the police, a group of people in a fleet of SUVs forcibly entered the temple premises on the intervening night of April 11-12 after it was closed for the night and allegedly beat up its priest as he refused to let them in the shrine, police earlier said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jaiveer Bhadoriya told reporters that a case was immediately registered in this incident.

He said a case of rash driving was registered over the fleet of vehicles on April 13.

The CCTV footage was examined during the investigation, and statements of the complaint and others were recorded, the official said, adding that the police had seized four out of seven vehicles were seized.

Bhadoriya said one Jitu Raghuvanshi was named in the FIR on the first day, and the names of Rudraksh Shukla, Aman, Lokesh, Manish, Aniruddha, Honey, Sachin and Prashant were included on Monday.

A footage of the incident that surfaced on social media showed a fleet of SUVs, a couple of them with red beacons, entering the temple premises on a hill in Dewas. PTI ADU ARU