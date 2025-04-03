BJP MLA's son injured in clash in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) A BJP MLA's son was injured in an attack allegedly by the members of a royalty collection contractor in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said.

Bhawani Singh, the son of Jaisalmer MLA Chotu Singh Bhati, along with his uncle and others had gone to Kahla Fanta on Sam road following a dispute between the drivers of a truck laden with stones and the members of royalty collection contractor Shaitan Singh.

After an altercation, both the sides clashed in which Bhawani Singh suffered a head injury, police said.

Bhawani Singh told reporters that he had gone to resolve the issue but the contractor Shaitan Singh and others attacked him. His vehicle was also damaged.

Singh, who was admitted to a local hospital for treatment, alleged that the members of the contractor were extorting money from the truck drivers.

The matter is being investigated, police said. PTI SDA HIG HIG