BJP MLAs stage demo in Karnataka assembly protesting case booked against lawyers

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (PTI) The opposition BJP MLAs on Tuesday trooped into the well of the Karnataka Assembly here protesting the registration of a case against 40 lawyers in Ramanagara district.

They alleged that the lawyers, including the office bearers of the bar association, were booked yesterday based on a false allegation by a lawyer who they alleged was barred from the bar for an objectionable social media post.

Defending the advocates who were booked, the BJP members alleged that the lawyer had posted derogatory content against a Varanasi judge who had given orders related to the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The BJP MLAs also demanded action against the sub-inspector of police who registered a case against the 40 lawyers.

However, the state Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said he wanted to know the reason that led to the registration of a case.

Irked with his reply, the BJP members came inside the well of the house and raised slogans condemning the government.

Amid the commotion, the government tabled a few bills and passed them. PTI GMS SDP SDP