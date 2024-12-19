BJP MLAs stage protest in Delhi Assembly premises, demand special session for tabling CAG reports

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The BJP MLAs on Thursday staged a protest in the Delhi Assembly premises and demanded the ruling AAP to summon a special session of the House and table the pending CAG reports.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta claimed the AAP government has not tabled 14 reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the Delhi Assembly despite an "assurance" to the High Court.

The opposition MLAs also submitted a memorandum to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, demanding him to convene a special Assembly session.

The protesting MLAs held placards with slogans like “Vidhan Sabha ka satra bulao, CAG Report sadan me lao" (convene the Assembly session, bring the CAG reports to the floor) and “CAG Report mat dabao, Vidhan Sabha ka satra bulao" (don't suppress CAG reports, convene assembly session).

The outgoing Assembly has seven BJP MLAs. The elections to the 70-member Assembly is due to be held in February next year.

Gupta accused the AAP government of "deliberately withholding" the CAG reports to hide "corruption and financial irregularities".

He said that the government was "evading" its constitutional responsibilities.

The BJP MLAs earlier approached the High Court seeking its order to the Delhi government for tabling the CAG reports on its performance audit. PTI VIT AS AS