BJP MLAs stage protest outside Maharastra assembly over Karnataka minister's remark on Savarkar

Nagpur, Dec 8 (PTI) Legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra on Friday staged a protest outside the Vidhan Sabha here condemning the remark made by Congress leader Priyank Kharge that if allowed, he would remove the life-size portrait of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar from the chamber of the Karnataka assembly.

Several BJP MLAs gathered on the steps of the state legislature, raised slogans condemning the Karnataka minister's comment and demanded responses from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on the issue.

Karnataka Speaker U T Khader on Thursday said that there is no proposal to remove the life-size portrait of Savarkar from the Assembly chamber.

Khader said he will go by the Constitution, amid speculations that Savarkar's portrait that was unveiled during the previous BJP regime at 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' will be removed.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge had said that in his personal opinion, it would be appropriate to remove the portrait of Savarkar, and if allowed, he would remove it.

"But, it has to be done in accordance with the rules, it is not in my hands, we will have to abide by what the Speaker decides," he said.

Kharge asked the BJP to answer his questions about Savarkar first, "after that, let them install his photo or erect his statue." PTI CLS ARU