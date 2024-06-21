BJP MLAs stage sit-in seeking action against power discom officials

Jabalpur, June 20 (PTI) BJP MLAs Ajay Vishnoi, Ashok Rohani and Abhilash Pandey on Thursday staged a sit-in in front of the Kotwali police station here seeking action against officials of a power distribution company for allegedly misbehaving with party workers.

The protest came a day after party corporators and workers allegedly ransacked an office of the MP East Zone Power Distribution Company here.

The MLAs called off the sit-in after police promised to take action against the discom officials.

On a complaint filed by the discom officials, police had registered a case against two BJP corporators among others.

Police will also investigate the MLAs' complaint against company officials including one Irfan Khan for allegedly misbehaving with BJP leaders the previous day, Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh told reporters.

"We demand that a counter case be registered against the power company officials who misbehaved with the two corporators and others of BJP who went to the electricity officer for information about certain electricity scheme," MLA Pandey told reporters.