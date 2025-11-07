BJP MLAs united for popular govt in Manipur, says ex-CM Biren Singh

Imphal, Nov 7 (PTI) Former Manipur chief minister and BJP leader N Biren Singh on Friday said the party’s legislators in the state have conveyed to central leaders that it is both the wish of the people and the MLAs that a popular government be installed in the state at the earliest.

Talking reporters at the BJP headquarters after a rendition of the national song 'Vande Mataram', Singh said the legislators are united on the formation of a popular ministry.

"We had gone to Delhi recently. Twenty-five MLAs met BJP North East in-charge Sambit Patra, who personally came to Manipur Bhavan. We informed him that it is public demand that a popular government be installed. We also conveyed issues related to IDPs. He said the matter will be pursued with higher levels as the situation in the state has improved considerably," Singh said.

Singh added, "Six of us also met BJP organisation general secretary BL Santhosh. We requested him that it is the public’s demand as well as ours that a popular ministry be installed as early as possible. Santhosh also said the demand is being considered and that he will come to Imphal soon. We cannot tell everything to the media." On issues concerning internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state, Singh said, "The governor is well qualified and experienced and is working hard to bring changes in the lives of IDPs. However, IDPs have conveyed to me that bureaucrats are not reaching out to them often." He appealed to government officials, saying, "IDPs are facing a lot of hardships and to look after them and care for them should be our religion and responsibility. We MLAs will also do whatever can be done." Earlier, BJP legislators, Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, state unit president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, and party workers performed Vande Mataram at the party headquarters to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song. PTI COR MNB