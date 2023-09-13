BJP MLAs urge CM Kejriwal to call special assembly session on success of Chandrayaan-3, G20 Summit

New Delhi: Delhi BJP MLAs on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call a special session of the legislative assembly on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the G20 Summit.

Addressing a press conference here, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that at a meeting, the BJP legislature party decided to request the chief minister for a special session to thank the scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The assembly should also thank government officers and employees for the successful G20 Summit, he said.

The G20 Summit was held in the city on September 9-10.

Last month, India became the first country to land on the lunar south pole with Chandrayaan-3.