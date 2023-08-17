BJP MLAs walk out of Delhi Assembly after 5 party colleagues marshalled out

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Five BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday for protesting against holding a discussion over the Manipur issue in the House, following which the party's other members staged a walkout.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak began a short duration discussion over the violence in the northeastern state, prompting a protest from the BJP MLAs who got up from their seats, and said issues related to Delhi should be debated in the House.

However, Pathak said lakhs of people from Manipur live in Delhi and it was "our right and duty to discuss the issue in the House".

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla questioned the BJP legislators over their protest saying, "Do they feel that Manipur is not an issue to be discussed in the Assembly? The UP Assembly also discussed the Manipur issue." As BJP MLAs continued their protest, four of them -- Abhay Verma, Jitender Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar and OP Sharma -- were marshalled out of the House.

Later, Mohan Singh Bisht was also marshalled out, following which other BJP members walked out. The BJP has eight legislators in the 70-member Assembly.

Once outside the House, the BJP legislators staged a protest before Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office in the Assembly, alleging corruption in the AAP government.

Wearing black t-shirts and caps, and carrying placards, they raised slogans against Kejriwal.

Their t-shirts were printed with a list of alleged scams in the government which mentioned the excise policy, revamp of the chief minister's residence, installation of panic buttons in buses and classroom construction among others.

Back in the House, as the ruckus prevailed, Pathak said it was unfortunate the BJP objected to a discussion over the Manipur issue in the Delhi Assembly even though the matter was debated by the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Led by Pathak, AAP legislators raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pathak alleged women were facing atrocities in BJP-ruled Manipur. "Nothing could be more unfortunate that people were forced to escape from Manipur to Myanmar due to the violence in the state," he claimed.

Manipur was burning due to the policies of the BJP, he said. "And while Manipur was burning, the prime minister was touring foreign countries." Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai said everyone knows that Manipur has been burning for 100 days.

"Even Britishers did not have the audacity to commit such acts in any state of the country that were committed in Manipur. The prime minister has prepared a Manipur model. The BJP has shown the model of the double engine government burning a state.

"In 1905, Britishers had instigated Hindus and Muslims against each other and divided Bengal. Similar things are happening in Manipur with Kukis and Meiteis being made to fight with each other," he said.

Whatever is happening is not Manipur's pain alone, but of the entire country, he said. "If you are with Manipur, you will have to fight this prime minister. If you are with Manipur, you will have to speak up against the prime minister," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said in a statement that the BJP legislators' notice for a discussion on "scandals" in the government were rejected.

"Instead of addressing these corruption issues, the chair of the House decided to hold a discussion on Manipur, which falls outside the jurisdiction of the Delhi Legislative Assembly," Bidhuri said.

A protest near the Delhi Assembly was staged by BJP leaders and workers led by state president Virendra Sachdeva.

The protesters, including party MPs Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma and former Union minister Vijay Goel, slammed the AAP government over an alleged nexus between a party MLA and a gangster, and alleged "corruption" in the Kejriwal government.

Sachdeva said it was sad that Kejriwal was "playing with the sentiments of the people of Manipur" for political benefits.

A joint letter by the Delhi BJP president, Leader of Opposition in Assembly and party MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma was written to the Delhi LG, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged nexus of the AAP MLA and the gangster. PTI VIT SLB VIT TIR TIR