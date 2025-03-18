BJP MLAs walk out of WB assembly after Speaker disallows discussion on 'Holi violence'

Kolkata, Mar 18 (PTI) BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the West Bengal assembly on Tuesday, after Speaker Biman Banerjee did not allow an adjournment motion on alleged incidents of violence in different parts of the state during Holi celebrations.

Shortly after Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh read out the adjournment motion condemning the incidents in Birbhum and elsewhere in the state, the Speaker said it cannot be allowed to be discussed.

Banerjee said while he allowed Ghosh to read out the first few paras of the motion, certain other references and contents “were not appropriate” for discussion on the floor of the House.

In protest, around 30 MLAs, led by Ghosh and Manoj Oraon, stood on their seats and raised slogans against the state government.

Later, the BJP legislators were joined by suspended Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari outside the assembly gate, who reiterated the demand for an immediate statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the alleged incidents of violence during Holi.

"We don't need this anti-Hindu regime. We want to know why the administration kept mum and suppressed the actual incident during a festival like Holi. Our chief whip wanted a discussion on the adjournment motion on this, but this anti-Hindu government does not want the truth to come out," he told reporters.

Adhikari said that the BJP MLAs will organise a rally in the assembly constituency (Baruipur Paschim) of the Speaker to protest against his “dictatorial attitude” in the House.

He was also involved in an argument with the security personnel present outside the assembly, as police cordoned off the spot where he was interacting with the media.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh said after the walkout by the BJP members that the opposition was “deliberately wasting” the business hours of the House and refraining from discussions.

“We urge the Speaker to take action on this issue,” he said.

Speaker Banerjee said though he took exception to the manner of the protests by the BJP, he doesn't wish to take strict action against any legislator. PTI SUS RBT