BJP MLC, 2 others acquitted in 2019 Model Code of Conduct violation case in UP

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) An MP-MLA court on Saturday acquitted BJP MLC Shailendra Pratap Singh and two others in a nine-year-old case involving the violation of the Model Code of Conduct, citing a lack of evidence.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of MP-MLA court Shubham Verma. The case dates back to May 11, 2019, during the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the prosecution, a flying squad led by in-charge Gajendra Kumar Singh had filed an FIR alleging that MLC Shailendra Singh, along with Ajay Kumar Singh and Jai Prakash Singh, organised a feast for over 50 people at the Rajarshi Tandon Educational Institution in Uturi village.

It was alleged that the feast was organised without permission from the authorities to lure and influence voters in the constituency.

Following an investigation, the police had filed a charge sheet against the MLC and his two supporters.

Defence counsel Madan Pratap Singh argued that the statements provided by the witnesses produced in court were contradictory.

"After hearing the arguments and considering the lack of substantial evidence, the court ordered the acquittal of all the accused," the advocate said.