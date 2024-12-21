BJP MLC C T Ravi claims there is threat to his life

Bengaluru:) BJP MLC C T Ravi on Saturday claimed that a there was threat to his life and the government should give him protection.

The MLC was arrested two days ago for allegedly using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar inside the Legislative Council in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi and was released later on a court's direction.

Addressing reporters with a bandage on his forehead, Ravi alleged that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Minister Laxmi had hatched a conspiracy against him.

"Human rights were violated. D K Shivakumar and Laxmi Hebbalkar have conspired against me," Ravi, a former minister, said.

"There's a threat to my life. The government has the responsibility to protect me. The government will be held accountable if something happens to me," he added.

According to the BJP leader, a falsehood was spread against him though he always addressed Hebbalkar with respect.

When he was arrested, he was taken to different locations in isolated places like sugarcane fields in the dead of the night, which made him believe that there were conspiracies to eliminate him, he claimed.

Ravi also demanded a judicial probe into the police conduct.