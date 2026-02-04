BJP MLC C T Ravi suspended from House on last day of session

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) BJP MLC C T Ravi was on Wednesday suspended from the Karnataka Legislative Council on the last day of the session for his derogatory remarks against Congress member Nazeer Ahmed.

Two days ago, Ravi made the objectionable statement on Ahmed for his comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress Council members demanded action against Ravi.

On Wednesday, just an hour before the session ended sine die, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti announced Ravi's suspension from the House for the day. PTI GMS KH